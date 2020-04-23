|
Carol Koffarnus
Sheboygan - Carol Koffarnus went to be with Jesus on April 20, 2020. She was born in Sheboygan on August 7, 1940, the daughter of Elmer and Emma Koffarnus.
Following her graduation from Chilton High School in 1958, she attended the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh where she earned a BS in education. In 1970, she received her Master's in TV and Radio from Michigan State University.
She had many accomplishments in teacher training and creating new programs for children and adult education in New York, Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin. As manager of instructional program development for Wisconsin Educational Television and Radio Networks, her greatest accomplishment was when invited to India where she introduced "Kate's Place". It was Wisconsin's answer to "Sesame Street" but was for radio only. "Kate's Place" was about a young girl who lived on a farm in Wisconsin. She received 26 national and international children's programming awards.
Carol was very active in her church, St. Mark's Lutheran in Sheboygan. She worked diligently with many wonderful people.
She was always a very creative person; always teaching her nephews and niece new things at her home on Lake Michigan.
Also at her home she enjoyed many wonderful times with her friends "Ladies of the Lake". She was blessed to have many friends including her school and professional friends.
She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, nephews and niece and other relatives and her many friends.
She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and John Sivertsen of Appleton and another sister, Lois Wilkens of Plymouth as well as her nephews and niece. She is preceded in death by her father, Elmer Koffarnus, her mother Emma Thone, Stepfather Elmer Thone, her brother-in-law Chiristel Wilkens and a step-brother Tommy.
The family would like to sincerely thank relatives, neighbors and friends for all the cards, prayers, and help they offered. We would also like to thank Sharon Richardson Hospice for all the care and comfort they gave to Carol.
Due to current health restrictions, a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020