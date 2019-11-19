|
Carol L. Berton
Menasha - Carol L. Berton, age 82 of Menasha, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born late on Christmas Day, 1936 in Appleton to Albert and Mildred (Morgan) Haack; a true Christmas gift. On July 25, 1959, she married George Berton and together they raised three children, always living within a two-mile radius in Menasha.
Carol was a devout Catholic. She attended school at St. Patrick's elementary and then became a Zephyr, graduating from St. Mary's High School, class of 1955; a class that included many close friends who always looked forward to their reunions. She and George married at St. Patrick's and then became members at St. John's in Menasha.
Carol worked part-time at Drucks Plumbing doing the bookkeeping for a few short years. She and George were a very social couple, always hosting gatherings of friends and family for any occasion. She enjoyed Card Club with the same group of friends for many years, Scrabble, casino trips, and was a devoted Packers fan. As her kids were growing, she was also heavily involved in what is now Menasha's Youth Sports. Once her one and only grandson, Chad, was born, he became her pride and joy. She attended all of his sporting events and supported him in everything he did, even guiding him in his faith as his conformation sponsor.
Carol will be missed by her husband of 60 years, George; her children: Jeff Berton; Julie (Michael) Gifford; and Jill (Mike) St. Cyr; and by her grandson, Chad. She is further survived by her brothers, Neil Haack and Terry (Shirley) Haack; as well as by many very close cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jimmy; by her sisters-in-law, Marilyn Haack, Florence Haack; and Dottie Haack; by her close uncle, Gus Haack; as well as by many close cousins who were more like siblings to her.
A Memorial Mass for Carol will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. John the Baptist, 516 De Pere St., Menasha, Fr. Paul Paider officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Carol will be interred at St. Margaret Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to NAMI in Carol's name.
In her life, Carol was a daughter, a sibling, a friend, a wife, an aunt, a mother and a grandmother. To those of us she's left behind, in all those roles, she was perfect. It is impossible to put into words how much we love her and will miss her.
