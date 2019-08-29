|
|
Carol L. Joy
Appleton - Carol L. (Stueber) Joy, 73 of Appleton, passed away peacefully after a long-fought battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma surrounded by her loved ones on August 25, 2019. She was born in Appleton on April 6, 1946, to the late Arthur and Augusta (Reffke) Stueber. Carol was united in marriage to Arthur L. Joy III on August 29, 1981, in Appleton. She was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed cooking for the entire family, spending time with her grandchildren, bargain-hunting, and having been the linchpin who held the extended family together.
Carol is survived by her children Dean (Emily) and Aaron (Alicia), grandchildren Heather (Clay), Bruce (Ashley), Trevor, Travis, Caleb, Caden, Cooper, and Arianna. She is further survived by her siblings William "Butch" (Jean), Ronald, and Hazel (Bill), sisters-in-law Veronica, Theresa, Bonnie Sue (Mark), and Carol (John) as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, son Tim, daughter Julie, siblings Genevieve, Arthur Jr., Margaret, Vivian, Leo, Shirley, Beverly and Kenny.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 6:00 PM at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. A time for visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the time of the celebration. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established. Online condolences may be expressed at wichmannfargo.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 29, 2019