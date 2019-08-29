Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Joy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Joy


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol L. Joy Obituary
Carol L. Joy

Appleton - Carol L. (Stueber) Joy, 73 of Appleton, passed away peacefully after a long-fought battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma surrounded by her loved ones on August 25, 2019. She was born in Appleton on April 6, 1946, to the late Arthur and Augusta (Reffke) Stueber. Carol was united in marriage to Arthur L. Joy III on August 29, 1981, in Appleton. She was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed cooking for the entire family, spending time with her grandchildren, bargain-hunting, and having been the linchpin who held the extended family together.

Carol is survived by her children Dean (Emily) and Aaron (Alicia), grandchildren Heather (Clay), Bruce (Ashley), Trevor, Travis, Caleb, Caden, Cooper, and Arianna. She is further survived by her siblings William "Butch" (Jean), Ronald, and Hazel (Bill), sisters-in-law Veronica, Theresa, Bonnie Sue (Mark), and Carol (John) as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, son Tim, daughter Julie, siblings Genevieve, Arthur Jr., Margaret, Vivian, Leo, Shirley, Beverly and Kenny.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 6:00 PM at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. A time for visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the time of the celebration. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established. Online condolences may be expressed at wichmannfargo.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent