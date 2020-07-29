Carol Lyons
Neenah - Carol Lyons, 72, Neenah, died July 24, 2020 of Alzheimer's disease.
She was born Carol Robertson on Dec. 14, 1947 in Milwaukee to Stuart and Lucille (Hogan) Robertson.
She grew up in the Redondo Beach area of southern California with her mother, stepfather Ned Ira and her younger brother, Dan. The family moved to Boron, Calif., where Carol attended high school and then married Keith Tarr, with whom she had four sons.
She married Tom Lyons on Feb 2, 1980.
Carol was a talented newspaper and magazine journalist and active in community theater as a writer, director and actor. She was a strong feminist, fearless in facing challenges and passionate about social justice.
A more detailed look at her life is posted on the Kessler Funeral Home web page, kesslerfh.com
.
In addition to her husband Tom, she is survived by her four sons and their wives: Kevin Lyons-Tarr (Jenny Tarr), Neenah; Christopher (Amy) Tarr, Mukwonago; Tracy Tarr (Rebecca Lee), Minneapolis; and Jason Lyons-Tarr (Krista North), Minneapolis.
She his additionally survived by seven grandchildren: Zach Tarr, Alison Tarr, Daniel Lyons-Tarr, Caitie Lyons-Tarr, Nathan Tarr, Emily Tarr and Josephine North Lyons-Tarr, as well as two great grandchildren, Kyler and Blaise Tarr.
Per her wishes, Carol's remains have been cremated.
Arrangements are pending at the Kessler Funeral Home in Neenah. A memorial service will be held at a future date and will include physical and live streaming participation through the funeral homes website.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
