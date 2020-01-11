|
Carol M. Burmeister (Buss)
Albuquerque, NM - Carol M. Burmeister (Buss), 84, loving Mother and Grandmother gained her wings on January 8, 2020. She is survived by her children Dawn Fernandez (Ken), Lori Feistel, Scott Burmeister (Jamie), and Liza Campbell (Gerald). Five grandchildren Alisha, Arianna, Christopher, Mitchell and Jessica. And three great-grandchildren Austin, Kira, and Aspen. Services will be held at French Funeral Home 10500 Lomas Blvd Albuquerque, NM 87123 on Saturday January 18 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020