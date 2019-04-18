|
|
Carol Miller
Milwaukee - Carol Jean Miller passed away on April 16, 2019 surrounded by her family at the age of 79.
Carol is survived by brother: Edmund Miller, half brother: David (Julie) Miller, sister: Marjorie Barber, nieces and nephews: Timothy, Brian (Dawn), Michael Barber, Tina Vanden Bloomer, Edmund Miller III, April Baeten and Tammy Wynen. 2 great-nephews: Tyler Baeten and Barrett Wynen. Great niece: Charlotte Wynen and many other relatives and friends.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, sister in-law: Barbara Miller, sister: Nancy (James) Brunette. Brother in-law: Clifford Barber.
Carol loved to golf, play card games especially "sheepshead" and traveling. She also played field hockey in college. She enjoyed the outdoors spending time camping and canoeing with family and friends. One thing very near and dear to her heart was that she coached and taught special needs kids helping encourage and empower them. The time that she had left from her busy schedule she enjoyed spending it with family and friends.
A visitation will be held at Valley Funeral Home from 4:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 8:00pm officiated by Pastor Mike Huff. A private burial will be held at a later date at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 18, 2019