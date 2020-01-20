|
|
Carol Piechocki
Seymour - Carol A. Piechocki, 81, of Seymour, passed away, Monday, January 20, 2020, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay surrounded by her family. She was born February 14, 1938, daughter of the late Herbert and Martha (Rosenthal) Nieland.
Carol was united in marriage to Willie Piechocki on September 12, 1970. He preceded her in death on October 11, 2018.
She enjoyed the simple things, being by Willie's side going for rides on the back roads, hitting up a good rummage sale, gardening, and spending quality time with her family. Carol also enjoyed a good cup of coffee and conversation with her lady friends at the apartments.
Carol is survived by her children: David (Lorene) Scheelk; Gary (Cindy) Scheelk; Kathy (Doug) Roffers; Keith (Kristi) Piechocki; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren: Kari (Jason) Infusino and their children: Amber, Noah and Kaylee; Kelly (Craig) Hintz and their children: Zoey, Paisley, and Paxton; Erica (Heather) Scheelk; Ryan (Katie) Scheelk and their daughter Audrey; Mandy (Luke) Farrell and their children, Stella and Henry; Missy (Bryan) Lacy and their sons, Oliver and Declan; Kody Roffers; Kaden and Davin Piechocki.
Carol is further survived by sisters, Barb (special friend Bob Terher) Baumgartner; Shirley (special friend Dick Gosz) McGlin; brother, Larry Nieland; sisters-in-law: Audrey Menting and Suzy (Jay) Avalos; brother-in-law: Carl (special friend Pat) Piechocki.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty (Tony) Niespodzany; brother, Robert Nieland; brothers-in-law, Charlie Baumgartner and Dennis McGlin; sister-in-law, Greta Valley.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00 pm until services at 4:00 pm with Pastor Philip Engle officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, town of Maine.
Online condolences may be expressed to Carol's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Bellin Hospital for their compassionate care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020