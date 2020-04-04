|
|
Carol R. Leedle
Fond du Lac - Carol R. Leedle, 75, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital.
She was born on January 5, 1945, in McHenry, IL, the daughter of Herman and Caroline Knuth. On January 13, 1968, she married Dennis Leedle at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Helenville, WI.
Carol and Dennis lived in Kaukana for 28 years before moving to Fond du Lac. She worked as a secretary for Wisconsin Bearing Company. She was a member of Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church. She enjoyed family outings and seeing her children and grandchildren. Her hobbies and likes included golfing, bowling, cooking her style, visiting the casino, watching sporting events and spending time with friends.
Carol is survived by her husband, Dennis Leedle of Fond du Lac, her sons: John (Jodie) Leedle of Kaukana, Jeff (Heidi) Leedle of Germantown and James (Shannon) Leedle of Bainbridge Island, WA; nine grandchildren: Andrew, Alysia, Mason, Megan, Molly, Mia, Mara, Josie and Owen, her sister Beverly (Don) Fritz of Farmington Hills, MI, her brother, Robert (Karen) Knuth of Fort Atkinson.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Due to the pandemic, private family services to take place on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Burial to follow.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020