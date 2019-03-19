|
|
Carol Rose Nackers
Appleton - Carol R. Nackers, 60, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton. She was born on September 24, 1958, in Appleton, the daughter of Russell and Evelyn (Van Hoof) Nackers. Carol loved music, books, puzzles, stuffed animals, and going to McDonald's. She lived at Randy's Lane Group Home for 42 years and was employed with Valley Packaging. Carol will always be remembered for being fun loving, smiling, and joking, as well as her ability to remember family member birthdays.
Carol is survived by her siblings: Joyce Schumacher, Ruth, David, Le Roy, Donald (Yvonne), Alice, Shirley, and Carl Nackers, Joan (Curt) Ellis, and Debra Lembcke; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Linda Nackers; and 2 brothers-in-law: Joe Schumacher, and Rick Lembcke.
Funeral services will be held at Noon, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Fargo Funeral Home, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Kaukauna. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kaukauna. Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Carol's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Randy's Lane Group Home, and Carol's guardian, Mike Weigand, with Guardian Payee Services, for their compassion and care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 19, 2019