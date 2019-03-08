|
Carole A. Solie
Appleton - Carole Ann Solie, 93, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. She was born in Kaukauna on February 23, 1926 to Richard and Margaret (Feller) Wilpolt. On August 21, 1948 she married the love of her life Riley Solie and they shared 45 years before Riley passed away in 1993. She is survived by four daughters and their families:
Sara (Richard) Baer and their children Gus (Danielle) Baer and grandchildren; Odin and Aksel. Karl (Beverly) Baer and grandchildren; Isaac and a baby brother due this month, Simon (Abby) Baer.
Nancy (Robert Vilker) Solie-Vilker and their children: Riley (Tiffany) Solie-Vilker and grandchild; Indie. Vincent Solie-Vilker and Lucy Solie-Vilker.
Amy Solie-Stegeman and her daughters: Solie Stegeman and Emma Stegeman.
Angela (Len Borruso) Solie -Borruso and their sons: Jack and Willem Borruso.
Carole is also survived by her sister Marge (Wilpolt) Carey and family.
Carole had a lasting impact on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She had vivacious, feisty, sizable personality. A mentor to many, she will be remembered for her endless work ethic, her beautiful suntanned face, her infectious smile, and her classy wardrobe. Her sense of humor shone every day. Her "Solie Home" bread and breakfast was where she was the consummate hostess; she had a passion for entertaining, antiques and interior design. Mimi kept involved in church activities and volunteer opportunities involving reading the New Testament and serving Communion. A devoted Catholic, all her life she worked tirelessly, showing compassion for the disabled and everyday people. Her relationship with Jesus Christ was constant and personal.
Special thanks to Betty Williamsen for the extra special care and companionship that she gave her for so many years. Additional thanks to Ascension Hospice and Brewster Village. Wow Brewster, no words can describe the compassionate care and endearing camaraderie you showed to our mother Carole.
Services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1810 N. McDonald Street in Appleton, with Fr. Jim Lucas officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM when mass begins, followed by a celebration luncheon. Please join us. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation on behalf of Carole Solie to the retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity.
For more information or to share a memory of Carole, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 8, 2019