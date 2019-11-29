|
Carole Anne Plenge
Greenville - Carole Anne Plenge, age 81, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019. She was born on February 11, 1938 in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, daughter to the late Romeo C. and Jessie J. (Wright) Plenge. Carole attended Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids, and graduated in 1955. In August she married Norbert J. Szafranek and were blessed with three wonderful children.
Carole is survived by her 3 children: Thomas (Lynda) Szafranek of Neenah, Wisconsin; Mary Wirth and Robert Szafranek both of Port Saint Lucie, Florida; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a sister, Doris Jean Erwin, of Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Margaret Aileen Plenge; and a stillborn son, James Donald Szafranek.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude and thanks to the caring staff of Living Tree Estates in Greenville and Southern Care Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of their Mom.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019