Carole Jane Timmers
Menasha - Carole J. Timmers, age 76, passed away on June 21, 2020. She was born in Appleton, on June 7, 1944, the daughter of Melvin and Genevive (Noie) Walsh. Carole lived in Kaukauna until she married the love of her life Jim Timmers on November 11, 1961, in White Lake, WI, by Fr. Timmers. Carole was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and of course loved all of her four legged kids (pets). She enjoyed swimming, playing cards, bowling, dancing, but most of all camping with her family and friends. In her later years Carole very much enjoyed retirement with Jim at their home in Florida. She will always be remembered for her friendly and outgoing personality, and her kindness and complimentary nature.
Carole is survived by her husband of 58 years: Jim; 3 children: Teri Stollar, Kelly Timmers, and Tracy (Dean Pitt) Reynebeau; grandchildren: Nicole Stollar, Katie (Eddie Ramsaroop), Laura (Adam Bohnsack), Eric (Carlee Hietpas), and Matt Reynebeau; siblings: Mike (Nancy) Walsh, Jan Barnes; a brother- and sister-in-law: Don (Jan) Timmers; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents; a brother: Jim Walsh; father- and mother-in-law: Norbert and Betsy (Van Leur) Timmers.
Memorial service for Carole will be held at 4:00 pm, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha. Visitation will be on Tuesday at the funeral chapel from 2:00 pm until the time of the service. Carole's service will be livestreamed via her obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. Memorials are appreciated to: SOAR Fox Cities, 211 E. Franklin St., Suite A, Appleton, WI 54911.
Carole's family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Parkside Assisted Living for all of the love and care they gave to her. They would also like to thank the staff at AseraCare Hospice; especially Tammy, for all of her love and support that she gave to Carole and her family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.