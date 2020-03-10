|
|
Carole M. Houdek
Appleton, Wisconsin - Carole Mae (Heins) Houdek, age 87, was born to eternal life on March 9, 2020 following a brief illness.
Carole was born August 2, 1932 in Appleton, Wisconsin, the only child of the late Lawrence and Mabel (Radloff) Heins. She attended Appleton Schools and graduated from Appleton West Senior High, Class of 1950. Following high school, she was employed by Home Mutual Insurance Company, working in casualty claims until her marriage. On May 21, 1955 Carole was united in marriage to her loving husband, Donald Houdek, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Appleton. After their marriage, she became a full-time Mom and took an active part in all of her children's activities, being involved with the Home School Association and Girl Scouts as a leader. Carole was dedicated to her Lord and to her Catholic faith. She was a long-time member of the Christian Mothers and parishioner at St. Pius Catholic Church, Appleton. In addition, she delivered many Meals on Wheels with Don and was a past volunteer at AMC.
Carole cherished many trips that were taken with Don throughout the country and abroad, both with their family & alone with friends. They especially looked forward to vacations at Ft. Meyers Beach, FL and driving to Alaska, but her heart was always in Hawaii. Carole loved the water, being in it, on it and near it, swimming, fishing, boating and spending many wonderful times at Lake Namekagon, Three Lakes and the Chippewa Flowage.
In her spare time, Carole enjoyed cooking, baking, golfing, and decorating their home for all of the holidays. She also had an affinity for all the things in Nature; listening to Loons, Owls, and spring peepers, walking dogs, watching squirrels and gardening. Many fun times were spent playing bridge, sheepshead and board games with her friends of over 50 years. Lastly, Carole had a particular fondness for horseback riding with her daughter, Kay.
Carole is survived by her loving husband of 64 wonderful years, Donald; children, Kay (Joel LeGrande) Kennedy of Green Bay, Steve (Julie) of Kaukauna, Jeff of Appleton and Jim of California; special cousin, Sandy Schmidt; niece, Michelle (Jim) Fietzer and their daughter Andrea (special friend, Emmanuel); nephew, Scott (special friend, Leann) Andrews; along with many other dear family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Carole at 11:30 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Pius Catholic Church, 500 W. Marquette St., Appleton, WI 54911 by Rev. James Jugenheimer. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9:30 AM to the time of mass. Entombment will be at 2 PM in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
She was preceded in death by many much-loved aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. She looked forward to being re-united with all of them in Heaven.
The family would like to express sincere thanks and gratitude to Primrose Assisted Living and ThedaCare Hospice staff for their loving care.
To leave a special message or condolences for Carole's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020