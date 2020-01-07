|
Carole R Stoflet
Rochester, MN - Carole Rae Stoflet, age 81, passed away on January 5, 2020 following a 12 year battle with Alzheimer's disease at the Waters on Mayowood where she had resided for 2.5 years.
Carole was born December 2, 1938 in Eau Claire, WI to Charles and Norma (Pearson) Parker. She attended a one room school house at Elk Creek Lake. Carole graduated from Elk Mound High School as Salutatorian in 1957. She studied to be a Medical Technologist at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire where she met her husband, Jerry. They were married on September 10, 1960 and graduated together from UWEC in 1961. Carole worked in LaCrosse, WI at Grand View Hospital for 2 years, then in 1963 the couple moved to Appleton, WI where she was employed at Appleton Medical Center for 33 years until her retirement in 1996.
Carole and Jerry moved to Rochester, MN in 1996 to be closer to their children, daughter Becky Bruinsma (Kent) in Rochester and son Charlie Stoflet (Kim) in LaCrosse. Carole was very creative and enjoyed doing crafts, knitting, sewing, floral arranging and painting. She also loved traveling, camping, fishing and especially hiking in Glacier National Park. Carole really enjoyed being a grandmother and always found time to play games or have tea parties or cook special cakes and meals for birthdays and holidays. She attended many of the grandkids sporting, music or theatrical events and sat through any kind of weather during those events to cheer them on. Family was always first in her eyes.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, Betty, and older sister Jeanne Myers. She is survived by her husband Jerry of 59 years, daughter Becky and family Kent, Tyler, Eric and Aaron Bruinsma, son Charlie and family Kim, Zach and Anna.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (559 20th Street SW Rochester, MN). Visitation will be held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Place NW Rochester, MN) on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and one hour before the service at the church. Interment will be held at a later date at Oakwood East Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Grace Notes, handbell choir. The family wishes to thank all family, friends and care takers from the Waters on Mayowood and Heartland Hospice for their support over these many years. Carole is now at peace and with her heavenly family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020