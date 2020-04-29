Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Tyink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Ruth (Alexander) Tyink


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Ruth (Alexander) Tyink Obituary
Carole Ruth (Alexander) Tyink

Appleton - "She read books as one would breathe air, to fill up and live." Annie Dillard, The Living

Carole Ruth (Alexander) Tyink was a lifelong learner, especially admired for her curious nature and commitment to uncovering life's deepest meaning through an enduring love of books. It would be difficult to find anyone else as well read as Carole. Carole not only read for herself but had a unique way of finding just the right book for everyone in her life. It was a rare visitor who didn't leave her presence without a handful (or bagful) of books.

Born August 14, 1937 in Chicago to Harold and Pearl (Anderson) Alexander, Carole was a bright and ambitious student, graduating Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Iowa, later receiving her Masters Degree in Counseling. Carole and her husband Dave enjoyed fifty-six years of marriage, highlighted by raising their three children, Steve (Peri) Tyink, Scott (Catherine) Tyink and Christine (Douglas) Kortbein. Carole instilled in her children how to think about life outside of the box, stay curious, be generous with kind words and look for the humor in life's many absurdities. A parade of pets including dogs, cats, horse, raccoon and goat accompanied her journey.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her children, their spouses and six grandchildren: Alex (Erin) Tyink, Stephanie (Bo) Salmon, Lauren Kortbein, Layne Kortbein, Andrew Tyink and Austin Tyink along with one great grandson Odin Alexander Tyink.

A memorial service will be held 11AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Wichmann's Funeral Home 537 N. Superior St. Appleton, Wisconsin 54911. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings will be donated in Carole's honor to Fox Valley Literacy.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent