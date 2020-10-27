1/2
Carole Sue "Bobbie" Anderson
Carole Sue "Bobbie" Anderson

Appleton - Carole Sue "Bobbie" Anderson, age 77, of Appleton, passed away surrounded by her loving family at St. Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born to the late Charles and Margaret (Cook) Blanchard on September 18, 1943 in Minot, North Dakota. She worked many years at Quad Graphics until her retirement. Bobbie was a member of Wednesday bible study at Thompson on Lourdes for many years.

Bobbie enjoyed: collecting Coca Cola memorabilia, cheering on the Vikings, going to the casino, playing bingo, reading, traveling in her car, bowling, doing puzzles, sudoku, and watching crime television shows, especially Law and Order. She worked many elections at the polls, was a census taker, and taught sewing, cross stitching, and crocheting classes. Bobbie was an immensely proud Virgo. Most of all, she loved and cherished all the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bobbie is survived by her daughters: DeeAnne (Chris) Branch and Amy Anderson; her grandchildren: Marie (partner Lindsey Bushman) Hanson, Noah Matthews, Hailey Matthews, Mikaela, Bobbie, and Jordan Branch, and Kaycie Anderson; her great grandchildren: Katie "Destiny", Nathan, Brandon, A'janae, Charles, Jaden, Kyrie, Eri'Anna, Kamron, Kenai, and Minnow; her siblings: Delores "Dee" Meyers, Chuck (Laurie) Blanchard, Kaye LaNae White, and John (Rumdy) Blanchard; and many other relatives and friends.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Paula Matthews; grandchildren: Christopher Jr. and Kitana; special cousin Robert "Nappy" Hollis who was like a brother to her; and brother-in-law Don Meyers.

A Memorial Service for Bobbie will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton with Rev. Mark Tegtmeier officiating. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
