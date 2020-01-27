|
Caroline A. Storma
Appleton - Caroline A. Storma, 92, of Appleton, formerly of Shawano, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Brewster Village in Appleton. She was born November 2, 1927, daughter of the late George and Kathleen (Brownson) Blohm.
Caroline was baptized, confirmed and married at the Seymour Methodist Church and graduated from Seymour High School with the class of 1945. After graduation, she went to work at Kimberly Clark Corp. in Neenah where she worked for 28 years. On December 24, 1966, she was united in marriage to Al Storma in the United Methodist Church in Seymour. They worked together in Al's Real Estate Business and rented cottages on Shawano Lake from 1968 to 2008 where they made many lifetime friends. Al preceded her in death October 29, 2014.
Caroline is survived her sister, Joyce Sherman; sisters-in-law: Betty Blohm, and Ila Mae Weyenberg; one brother-in-law, Allan Storma; nieces: Penny (Jim) Much, Cheryl (John) Stegert, Sarah (Bruce) Stephani, Marie (Robert) Houston, Roxanne (Paul) Herman, Amme (Rob) Storma, and April (David) Schoeppel; nephews: Bruce (Beverly), Scott (Cindy), Greg (Connie), Kent (Darlene), and Kevin (Amanda) Sherman and Rodney (Cindy) Blohm, Randall (Carin) Sigl, Mitchell (Sallye) Storma, Marvin Storma, and all their children.
In addition to her husband, her parents, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Emma Storma, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Blohm; brothers-in-law: James Sherman, Bob Weyenberg, Ivan (Arlene) and Harlan (Lucille) Storma; and one sister-in-law, Carmelita Storma.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, from 9:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Pastor Ben Morris and Pastor Loretta Waegli officiating. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
The family extends a special thanks to the staffs of Brewster Village and Ascension At Home Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020