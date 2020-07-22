1/1
Caroline M. Thompson
1946 - 2020
Caroline M. Thompson

Neenah - Caroline Mae Thompson, age 73 of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly late Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born July 21, 1946 to Laverne and Muriel Zick in Wisconsin Dells, and married Eugene "Corky" Thompson on December 26, 1970.

Caroline was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Neenah and worked for many years in food service for the Menasha Joint School District. In the summers she enjoyed camping, and her pride and joy were her two sons and their families.

She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Corky; her sons: Lance (Christy) and Bret (Jennifer); and by her grandchildren: Hayden, Harrison, and Eva. She is further survived by her mother, Muriel; by her siblings: Maurice Zick; Gayle (Penny) Zick; and Kathleen "Dolly" (Ollie) Leege; as well as by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Laverne; by her brother, Norman (Karen) Zick; and by her sister-in-law, Mary Zick.

A Memorial Service for Caroline will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until the hour of service.

At Westgor Funeral Home your safety is still our concern. Please respectfully maintain physical distancing when entering our facilities. Masks are provided for those that need one. Try to limit any physical contact with families. We appreciate your understanding during this time.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
JUL
28
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Tim Hewitt
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Corky and family. Caroline was a beautiful lady - always sweet and very kind to me. The last time I saw her she was making sure that I was doing ok after the loss of my father. Her compassion shined. May your memories of her shine and warm your hearts.
Sara Westgor
Neighbor
