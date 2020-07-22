Caroline M. Thompson
Neenah - Caroline Mae Thompson, age 73 of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly late Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born July 21, 1946 to Laverne and Muriel Zick in Wisconsin Dells, and married Eugene "Corky" Thompson on December 26, 1970.
Caroline was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Neenah and worked for many years in food service for the Menasha Joint School District. In the summers she enjoyed camping, and her pride and joy were her two sons and their families.
She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Corky; her sons: Lance (Christy) and Bret (Jennifer); and by her grandchildren: Hayden, Harrison, and Eva. She is further survived by her mother, Muriel; by her siblings: Maurice Zick; Gayle (Penny) Zick; and Kathleen "Dolly" (Ollie) Leege; as well as by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Laverne; by her brother, Norman (Karen) Zick; and by her sister-in-law, Mary Zick.
A Memorial Service for Caroline will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until the hour of service.
At Westgor Funeral Home your safety is still our concern. Please respectfully maintain physical distancing when entering our facilities. Masks are provided for those that need one. Try to limit any physical contact with families. We appreciate your understanding during this time.
