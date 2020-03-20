|
|
Carolyn C. Peapenburg
Appleton - Carolyn Clara (nee Kellerman) Peapenburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after 89 years of a memorable life with her family by her side. She was the guiding light of her family and will be missed by all. She was born on September 1, 1930, with her twin sister Carol, in Neenah, the daughter of the late Frank and Freda (Berndt) Kellerman. Carolyn was united in marriage to Donald Herman Peapenburg on August 11, 1951, at Martin Lutheran Church in Neenah. Carolyn worked for P.H. Glatfelter paper mill in Neenah for 37 years. She was a member of St Timothy Lutheran Church. She will always be remembered for her warm smile, love of baking, children, animals, dancing, reading and gardening. Carolyn loved to spend time with her family, she will be remembered as a fun loving, kindhearted and caring soul. She was Grandma Carolyn to many not just her own grandkids.
Carolyn is survived by daughters Nancy (John) Begolke, Janet (Allen) Hauser and Karen (George) Zettler, grandchildren Christine (Jeff) Huber, Shelly (Ian) Elfner, Jason Swiertz, Jeremy Swiertz (Emily Page special friend), Elisha (Jason) Steltenphol, Heidi (Michael) Winter, Tabitha Hauser, Emerald (Nick) Hauser, Todd Olski, Joy Zettler (Chris Johnson fiance), great-grandchildren Jamison, Brianna, Hadley, Hayden, Ben, Jade, Abigal, Karissa, Mason, Logan, Landen, Addison, Noah, Hailey, Hannah, Riley, Karlee, Alec and Jeremy and great-great-grandchild River. She is further survived by sisters-in-law Joyce Kellerman, Arlene Kellerman, Ruth Peapenburg and brother-in-law Richard Peapenburg.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her five siblings.
Due to the state mandating group gatherings to under 10 people the service will be private. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be scheduled for a later date.
Carolyn's family is sincerely grateful for all the loving care that was given to her by Ascension Healthcare and Ascension Hospice
Don't weep at my grave for I am not there. I've a date with a butterfly to dance in the air. I'll be singing in the sunshine, wild and free playing tag with the wind while I am waiting for thee.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020