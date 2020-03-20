Services
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 722-8252
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Peapenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn C. Peapenburg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn C. Peapenburg Obituary
Carolyn C. Peapenburg

Appleton - Carolyn Clara (nee Kellerman) Peapenburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after 89 years of a memorable life with her family by her side. She was the guiding light of her family and will be missed by all. She was born on September 1, 1930, with her twin sister Carol, in Neenah, the daughter of the late Frank and Freda (Berndt) Kellerman. Carolyn was united in marriage to Donald Herman Peapenburg on August 11, 1951, at Martin Lutheran Church in Neenah. Carolyn worked for P.H. Glatfelter paper mill in Neenah for 37 years. She was a member of St Timothy Lutheran Church. She will always be remembered for her warm smile, love of baking, children, animals, dancing, reading and gardening. Carolyn loved to spend time with her family, she will be remembered as a fun loving, kindhearted and caring soul. She was Grandma Carolyn to many not just her own grandkids.

Carolyn is survived by daughters Nancy (John) Begolke, Janet (Allen) Hauser and Karen (George) Zettler, grandchildren Christine (Jeff) Huber, Shelly (Ian) Elfner, Jason Swiertz, Jeremy Swiertz (Emily Page special friend), Elisha (Jason) Steltenphol, Heidi (Michael) Winter, Tabitha Hauser, Emerald (Nick) Hauser, Todd Olski, Joy Zettler (Chris Johnson fiance), great-grandchildren Jamison, Brianna, Hadley, Hayden, Ben, Jade, Abigal, Karissa, Mason, Logan, Landen, Addison, Noah, Hailey, Hannah, Riley, Karlee, Alec and Jeremy and great-great-grandchild River. She is further survived by sisters-in-law Joyce Kellerman, Arlene Kellerman, Ruth Peapenburg and brother-in-law Richard Peapenburg.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her five siblings.

Due to the state mandating group gatherings to under 10 people the service will be private. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be scheduled for a later date.

Carolyn's family is sincerely grateful for all the loving care that was given to her by Ascension Healthcare and Ascension Hospice

Don't weep at my grave for I am not there. I've a date with a butterfly to dance in the air. I'll be singing in the sunshine, wild and free playing tag with the wind while I am waiting for thee.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent