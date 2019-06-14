|
Carolyn M. Halverson
Weyauwega - Carolyn Mae Halverson, age 79, of Weyauwega, went to her heavenly home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King. She was born on November 19, 1939 to the late Walter and Edna Stelzner. Carolyn was united in marriage to Kenneth Halverson on September 12, 1964 at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega. He preceded her in death in 2016. Carolyn pursued many endeavors in her life. She touched so many people by her positive attitude, her smile, and always lending a helping hand when someone needed it. She was a member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega.
She is survived by her children: Lynda Anne Halverson, Amy Halverson, Paula Smith and Sara Halverson; grandchildren: Ashley (Casey) Reilley, Brittany Mielke and Jim, Adam Ruelle, Zachariah Mielke and Teejay; John Ruelle, Aysia Ruelle, Alix Wigglesworth and Hope; Abby Wigglesworth and Will; Chris Young; great-grandchildren: Jaxon and Beckett Reilley, Myles Ruelle, Kohen and Tallan Vago; brother: Bryan Stelzner; sister-in-law: Sharon Stelzner; also numerous nieces and nephews; foster grandchildren: Shelly Berndt, Jeremy (Andrea) Tolle, Jeanne (Pat) Peterson and daughter Evelyn, Johnny Christenson and Chris Evans, and numerous other foster grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Nolan "Stubby" Stelzner and brother-in-law David Halverson.
The Christian Funeral for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega. A visitation for Carolyn will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 14, 2019