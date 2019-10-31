|
|
Carolyn R. Seevers
Menasha, Wisconsin - Carolyn Renee Seever, age 44, of Menasha, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family after a 5-year battle with breast cancer.
Carolyn was born on July 6, 1975 to Harold Seever and Karen Piehl in Wausau, WI. After graduating from Neenah High School in 1993, she went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources from the University of Phoenix. Carolyn was a hard and dedicated worker, holding many positions with various companies, most recently a recruiter with Basler Turbo Conversions.
In her spare time, she enjoyed riding on the back of the Harley, spending time outdoors (during the summer!) and annual visits to see her father in Texas. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children; at the zoo, pool, beach and park.
Carolyn is survived by and will be dearly missed by her children, Parker Van Toll, Kennedy Alaniva and Brecken Alaniva; significant other, Randy Winter; parents, Harold Seever and Karen Piehl; siblings, Erin Seever and Steven (Tegan) Seever; her boy (dog), Cody; numerous dear family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norman and (Beverly) Seever, Larry Piehl and Carol Piehl.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home- Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha.
Carolyn's family would like to extend a special thank you to Sara Halverson, Dana Brockman and Jen Bons for their loving support of Carolyn.
