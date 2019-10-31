Services
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 722-8252
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Seevers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn R. Seevers


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn R. Seevers Obituary
Carolyn R. Seevers

Menasha, Wisconsin - Carolyn Renee Seever, age 44, of Menasha, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family after a 5-year battle with breast cancer.

Carolyn was born on July 6, 1975 to Harold Seever and Karen Piehl in Wausau, WI. After graduating from Neenah High School in 1993, she went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources from the University of Phoenix. Carolyn was a hard and dedicated worker, holding many positions with various companies, most recently a recruiter with Basler Turbo Conversions.

In her spare time, she enjoyed riding on the back of the Harley, spending time outdoors (during the summer!) and annual visits to see her father in Texas. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children; at the zoo, pool, beach and park.

Carolyn is survived by and will be dearly missed by her children, Parker Van Toll, Kennedy Alaniva and Brecken Alaniva; significant other, Randy Winter; parents, Harold Seever and Karen Piehl; siblings, Erin Seever and Steven (Tegan) Seever; her boy (dog), Cody; numerous dear family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norman and (Beverly) Seever, Larry Piehl and Carol Piehl.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home- Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha.

Carolyn's family would like to extend a special thank you to Sara Halverson, Dana Brockman and Jen Bons for their loving support of Carolyn.

To leave a special memory or condolences for Carolyn's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent