Appleton - Carrie Ann Adamski, 60, of Appleton, passed away on Monday, April 13 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton. She was born on June 19, 1959, daughter of Merle and the late Helen (Schafer) Brimmer.
She graduated from Appleton West High School in 1977 and received her nursing degree from Fox Valley Technical College in 1979. Carrie worked as an LPN for ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah and Appleton for forty years. On May 16, 1981, she married her high school sweetheart, Robin. They shared nearly 39 years of marriage together.
Carrie cherished spending time with her grandsons. She also enjoyed working in her garden, reading, creating scrapbooks, baking and decorating for holidays.
Carrie is survived by her husband, Robin; her only child, Eric and his wife April (who she thought of as her own) with their three children: Dierks, Kane and Cole (who meant more to her than life itself). She is also survived by her father, Merle; sister, Diane (Klaus) Wieder, and their daughters, Jennifer and Nicole; mother-in-law, Joyce Adamski; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Scott) Hansen, and their daughters: (Carrie's god daughters) Ingrid, Annika and Greta; and brothers-in-law, James and Roger Adamski. She is further survived by many other dear friends and family that helped her through these last 6 months.
She was preceded in death by her mother Helen Brimmer; father-in-law Jim Adamski; and her mother-in-law Beverly (Carol) Warner.
Her family would like to thank the cancer team at Froedtert Cancer Center and also ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center. A special thanks to the 8th floor staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton for all they did to make her comfortable. A very special thank you to her friend Shalyn, who made Carrie's day just by walking into the room and who put together a "To Make Carrie Comfortable" list which was displayed in her hospital room.
Visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church,1810 N McDonald St., Appleton, WI 54911 with Fr. Jack Mullarkey officiating. Burial will take place at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Hofa Park.
**The church is requesting that anyone attending the visitation and funeral to please wear a mask or keep the family in your thoughts and prayers from home.**
