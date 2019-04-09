|
|
Carrol E. Meyer
New London - Carrol Elizabeth Meyer, age 82 of New London, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her home. Carrol was born to the late William and Evelyn (Rynders) Friebel on July 19, 1936 in West Allis. She was united in marriage to Leslie Meyer Jr. on October 2, 1954 in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death in 2001. Carrol graduated from Greendale High School. She loved gardening, baking and taking wonderful care of her family and friends. She worked at New London Community Hospital for 35 years, retiring in 2010. Carrol touched the hearts of everyone she met and was the BEST mom in the whole world!
Carrol is survived by her children, Lisa (Mark) Wiegman, Lynne (Timothy) Rasor, Leigh (Glenver) Bubolz and Bruce (Kathy) Meyer; grandchildren, Stephanie (Sean Troesch) Miller, Eric (Annie) Miller, Nathan (Trisha) Miller, Matthew Wiegman, Jacob (Amber) Meyer, Jamie (Clay) Krueger, Johnathan Bubolz (Rachel Jobs), Matthew Bubolz, Josh Bellile, Jeremiah (Heather) Bellile and Sharla (Jake) Dishno; 18 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; 1 great-great grandchild; niece, Rebecca Ney; nephew, Kevin King; cousin, Roland Rynders; special friend Elvis Behn and many special friends who called and kept in touch.
Carrol joins her husband Lee, who she always felt lit up the room when he entered, and her son, Scott.
The funeral service for Carrol will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Most Precious Blood Cemetery, New London.
The family wishes to thank Compassus HospiceCare, especially Erin and Andrea and also Ann Severson and Dr. Conkright.
"Don't cry for me because I'm gone-----smile because you knew me"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 9, 2019