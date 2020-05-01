|
Caryl Herziger
Neenah - Caryl Herziger, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born on November 2, 1920 in River Falls, WI to the late William and Viola Chandler. Over the years, she lived in Ames, IA, Madison, Milwaukee, and Wauwatosa. She graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1938 and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1942. Caryl began her teaching career in Oregon, WI teaching English and History. She next taught English at Sheboygan North, and it was in Sheboygan that she met her future husband, Bill Herziger. He taught Social Studies at Sheboygan Central High School. They were married in 1946 at Church of The Reformation in Milwaukee.
The couple moved to Menasha and Caryl retired from teaching to raise their family of four children. After all the children were in school, Caryl went back to college to UW Oshkosh where she received her Reading Certification and became a Title I reading teacher at Jefferson and Gegan Schools in Menasha for 15 years. Caryl had the honor of being selected Teacher of the Year in the 1970's. She was also the co-author and co-editor of two historical books, the first was published by the Neenah Historical Society, A Tale of Twin Cities and later, Memories of Doty Island. The Herziger family relished their summers of tent camping in most of Wisconsin's state parks. One summer, they traveled 6,000 miles in their station wagon, putting up and taking down their tent each day and night.
After retirement, Caryl and Bill traveled extensively in Europe, Africa, the Holy Lands, and the United States. For years, Caryl played hostess in their home to political, church, school, and friends' groups over the years. She was active in the community and served on boards of the Menasha Historical Society, Red Cross, Menasha Employee's Credit Union, League of Women Voters, and St. Timothy Lutheran Church. At her church, she served on the council, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and participated in the Bible study. She was an active person her whole life; even at age 98 when she still played bridge in several clubs.
She is survived by her children: Dr. John Herziger of California, Tom Herziger of Bristol, WI, Mark Herziger of Neenah, and Helen Herziger (Rodney Plimley) of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Gina Gadd and Sean Herziger(Sage Apicella and step-daughter, Reilly Hurst); and sister-in-law, Paula Chandler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Herziger; brothers, Dr. William Chandler and Stanley Chandler; as well as her parents.
Caryl will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah during a private service.
