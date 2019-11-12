|
Catherine Albedyll
Chilton - Catherine A. Albedyll, age 81, of Chilton, died on November 9, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. She was born December 17, 1937, in Chilton, daughter of Patrick and Marie Millay. She married Daniel Albedyll on May 4, 1957, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Chilton, and together they had five children.
Catherine worked as a CNA for the Calumet Memorial Hospital for 23 years. Her care for others extended beyond her work; she was a great listener and she made everyone feel special and welcome. She was the spark of her family and no one meant more to her than her children and grandchildren - her grandchildren were her life. Catherine was an avid reader, she walked almost everyday, and she kept beautiful flower gardens. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time at her cabin in Pembine.
Catherine is survived by her husband, Daniel; her children: Joanne (Steve) Hollmann, Janice (Ken) Olson, Mark (Shelby) Albedyll, Karen (Mark) Pagel, and Kevin (Amy) Albedyll; her grandchildren: Heather (Fatee) Lee, Julia Olson, Madeline Albedyll, and Marisa Albedyll; great-grandchildren: Madison Lee and Amara Lee; a sister: Joan Mitchell; a sister-in-law: Pat Millay; and many nieces and nephews.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Marie; her sister: Grace (Harold) Freund; brothers: James Millay, Justin (Kay) Millay, Raymond (Joyce) Millay, and Edward Millay; and a brother-in-law: Duane Mitchell.
A mass for Christian burial is set for 11:00am at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church (54 E. Main St.) in Chilton. Friends may call from 9:00am until 10:30am at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) of Chilton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Burial will take place at 2:00pm at the St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery on the day of service.Online condolences:
www.wietingfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chilton Library. Donation information can be found in the "Support" tab at chiltonlibrary.org
