Catherine M. "Katie" Mueller
Kimberly - Katie M. Mueller, age 87, of Kimberly, passed away on June 19, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born in Chilton, Wisconsin on December 5, 1931, daughter of the late Arthur and Loretta "Bert" Voigt. She graduated from Chilton High School in 1949. Katie was united in marriage to Roger E. Mueller on September 30, 1954, and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2009.
Katie and her family resided in the Chilton/Green Bay area until 1972, when they relocated to Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where they resided until 2003, when they moved to Kimberly. Katie worked for the FBI in Milwaukee for many years in the fingerprint division. She enjoyed fishing, knitting, crocheting, traveling and especially playing cards.
Katie is survived by her son, Cary (Amy) Mueller, Sussex; sisters: Patti Allenberg, Kaukauna and Liz (Lyle) Krizenesky, Grapevine, TX; nieces and nephews: Traci Allenberg Snodgrass (Tim Snodgrass), Rick (June) Mueller, Cheri (special friend, Ron Doughty) Fesing, Steve (Judy) Mueller, Kevin (special friend, Sheri Schierl) Piper, Jim (Shirley) Mueller, Karen (Bill) Zirngible, Ann (Jerry) Juckem, Karla (Elliot) Saltzman, and Tonya Krizenesky; step grandchildren: Carl and Zach Gust.
Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; parents: Arthur and Bert Voigt; brothers and sisters-in-law: Bob Allenberg, Cordelia (Howard) Strassman, Edgar (Betty) Mueller, Eugene (Imogene) Mueller, Arno Mueller, and Roma (Lester) Piper.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. A sharing of memories will be held at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 22, 2019