Catherine M. Wunderlich
Appleton - Cathy Wunderlich, age 64 of Appleton, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Cherry Meadows Hospice in Appleton. Cathy was born in Appleton on October 9, 1955, daughter of the late John and Rita (Sommers) Woods. She was a graduate of the Hortonville High School. On April 24, 1992, she married Steve Wunderlich, who survives.
She also leaves behind a son: Benjamin (Sabina) Wunderlich of Barrington, Illinois, and their children Ellie, Abbie, and Preston. Her brothers and sisters are Nancy Woods of Appleton, Jean (George) Driessen of Arizona, Rich (Patti) Woods of Shiocton, Den (Darlene) Woods of Freedom, Janet (Jim) Schroeder of Appleton, and Tim (Joelle) Woods of Greenville. She is also survived by her in-laws: Dick (Vickie) Wunderlich of Appleton, Terry (Nancy) Wunderlich of Appleton, Scott (Tina) Wunderlich of Appleton, and Bonnie (Matt) Vollmer of Hortonville.
The Christian Memorial Service for Cathy will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, located at 930 E. Florida Avenue in Appleton, with Rev. Nathan Wordell officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather directly at the church on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
For more information or to share a memory of Cathy, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020