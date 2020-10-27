1/1
Catherine T. Martin
Catherine T. Martin

Neenah, Wisconsin - Catherine T. Martin, 88, of Neenah, WI passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 surrounded by loving family.

Kay was born in Pontiac, Illinois on October 24, 1932 to the late George and Martha (Anderson) Tipton. She enjoyed traveling, especially Hawaii, reading, crossword puzzles, shopping, and spending time with family.

She will be greatly missed by her brother, Robert Knock; children, Robert (Lynne) Boggess, Jr., Ginny (Don) Lemmex , Michelle (Mike) Brehm , Ruth (Steve) Michel and John Boggess; stepdaughter, Cathy (Don) Lucas; grandchildren, Amy, Rachel, Brian, Erica, Andrew, Maria, Samantha, Michelle, Kaylen, Ashley, Dylan, Erica, Sawyere and Angelina; great-grandchildren, Kiera, Owen, Olivia, Dean, Leo, Max, Lexy, Jordan, Abigail, Margaret, Paul, Olivia, James and Tatum; many other dear family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Boggess, Sr.; second husband, David Martin; siblings, Robert Tipton and Beverly Sheets.

Due to the current circumstances, a private funeral service will be held for Catherine at 11 AM on October 29, 2020 at 11 AM. You are invited to view the service via Livestream by visiting wichmannfuneralhomes.com on the day of the service.

The family would like give a special thank you to caregiver Kelly Vargo for her love and care of mom.

To leave a special message or condolences for Catherine's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
