Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Pierce Park
Appleton, WI
Cathy Whitcomb


Appleton - Oct. 28, 1958 - June 7, 2019

Cathy was an incredibly amazing and kind soul ,taken to soon from those who loved her. Cathy was active in her children's lives and enjoyed getting together with family and friends for laughter and fun. She always had a smile for someone feeling down or sad. She had some hard times and relied on friends and family from time to time. She would put everything aside to help those she cared about. She loved Tasmanian Devil, Tweety Bird, Pepsi and Black Cherry kool-aid, but most of all, loved her family and friends.

Cathy is survived and loved by Paul Theabo, her children- James Ontiveros and Maria Ontiveros (Jessie Brown), her Grandsons Aydin and Jakzon, her Sister Janet Johnson, and many street children she loved as her own. She was welcomed into Heaven by her Mother Doris Whitcomb, Father Robert Whitcomb, Brothers Thomas and Carl Whitcomb and many other loved ones. She will be missed dearly by everyone.

There will be a celebration of life for Cathy Whitcomb on June 29th at 12 pm at Pierce Park in Appleton Wisconsin. Please bring love and memories.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 26 to June 27, 2019
