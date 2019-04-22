Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Liturgy
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Cecilia J. Fischer


Cecilia J. Fischer Obituary
Cecilia J. Fischer

Neenah - Cecilia "Ceci" Fischer, age 67 of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, April 19, 2019. Ceci was born in Appleton on March 26, 1952, daughter of the late Anthony and Ethel (Rehfeldt) Boehler.

Ceci was a loving and doting grandmother, who also loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed visits to the casino, crochet and cross stitch, and travel. Her entire working career was spent with the telephone company.

She is survived by four children: Christian Fischer, Jamie Fischer, Craig (Tasha) Fischer, and Rachael (Matthew) Pribbernow. Her grandchildren are Isaac, Timothy, Jacob, and Evelyn Fischer, and Arianna, Sawyer, and Penelope "Penny Pie" Pribbernow. Ceci is also survived by three sisters: Shirley Probst, Rose (John) Coon, and Elaine (Tim) Vogler; and a brother: Allen Boehler.

The funeral liturgy for Cecilia will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 410 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton, with Fr. Jim Leary, OFM Cap. officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

For more information or to share a memory of Ceci, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 22, 2019
