Services
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holy Spirit Parish
600 E. Kimberly Avenue
Kimberly, WI
Liturgy
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Holy Spirit Parish
600 E. Kimberly Avenue
Kimberly, WI
Celeste I. Lamers


1920 - 2019
Celeste I. Lamers Obituary
Celeste I. Lamers

Kimberly - Celeste Lamers, a longtime Kimberly resident, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, August 28, 2019. Celeste was born October 1, 1920, daughter of the late John and Mary (Behling) Josephs. She was a graduate of the Kimberly High School, and married Clifford Lamers on February 20, 1946; Cliff preceded her in death in 1999.

She lived in Kimberly until her retirement from Lawrence University in 1985, when she and Cliff moved to Shawano Lake. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening, fishing, and time at the lake. In 2009, she moved back to the area and became a resident at St. Paul Villa in Kaukauna.

She is survived by five children: Thomas (Joyce) Lamers of Appleton, Jim (Rosalie) Lamers of Little Chute, Linda (Daniel) Blajeski of Alaska, Mark (special friend Sandy) Lamers of Kimberly, and Karl (Bonnie) Lamers of Fond du Lac. There are also eleven grandchildren: Sara (Doug) VanDuyse, Lisa (Lance) Van Straten, Dawn (special friend Mike) Van Oudenhoven, David (Julie) Lamers, Richard (Kristin) Lamers, April (Jeff) Franks, Walter (Rachel) Blajeski, Lindsey Lamers, Brandon (Holly) Lamers, Bethany Lamers, and Brenna (fiancé Steven Schnaare) Lamers. Her thirteen great-grandchildren are Logan and Caden VanDuyse, Chase Van Straten, Mason and Ashlynn Van Oudenhoven, Kaitlyn and Jackson Lamers, Madison, Megan, and Michael Lamers, Georgia and Jameson Franks, and Eleanor Lamers. Celeste is further survived by two sisters: Rita Lemmers of Kaukauna and Elaine Quella of Minnesota; and a brother: Ray Josephs of Green Bay.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Cliff, her brothers and sisters: Gene (June) Josephs, Donald (Charlotte) Josephs, Blanche (Harry) Wendlandt, Margaret (John) Gloudemans, and Evelyn (Les) Kachur; Cliff's siblings Robert, Richard, Ivo, LeRoy, and Eva; brothers-in-law Carl Lemmers and Rich Quella; and a sister-in-law: Doris Josephs.

The funeral liturgy for Celeste will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish, located at 600 E. Kimberly Avenue in Kimberly, with Fr. Carl Schmitt officiating. Interment will take place later in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Wednesday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the mass.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to everyone at St. Paul Elder Services and St. Paul Hospice for the love and care given to our mother. We will always remember your kindness and compassion.

For more information or to share a memory of Celeste, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019
