Chad EsslingerNeenah - Chad J. Esslinger, passed away unexpectedly at home October 26, 2020.Chad was born April 30, 1970 to Darla (Dey) and Gary Esslinger.Chad (Chadvick) was a man of strong conviction and through that conviction, family and friends were always first. His inner circle would often refer to him as the man, the myth, the legend because of his many abilities and compassion. He could build you a home, repair your vehicle, negotiate a contract, and provide you the largest shoulder to lean on.Those that knew him will never forget him and he will always be etched in our heart, mind and soul. There are very few individuals that are able to make such an impression and Chad had that unique ability. We will miss you our brother and will see you on the other side.He will be sorely missed by his mother, Darla, stepfather, Tom Dey, brother Shawn (Cheryl), his children: Amber, Devin (Jessica), Jacob, and Hailey (Brett Anderson), and his grandchildren: Sophia, Ava, Caydance, and Benson Chad. Other survivors include grandmother Germaine Esslinger, niece Aarika, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many good friends.Preceding Chad in death were his father Gary Esslinger, sister Tracy Jo, grandparents Lefty and Marge Wolfgram, and grandpa Carl (Bud) Esslinger.A celebration of life for Chad will be held on a date to be announced.