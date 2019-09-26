|
|
Chad M. Ellis
Appleton - Chad M. Ellis, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born November 21, 1976 in Appleton, son of Robert "Mike" and Elke (Schmidt) Ellis.
Chad graduated from Menasha High School in 1995. He attended UW Fox Valley and UW-Madison. He married Meghan Nicole Rick on February 22, 2000 and they made Appleton their home.
Chad was employed with AT&T for over 19 years. He greatly enjoyed being outdoors, deer hunting, camping and spending time with his family and lifelong friends. Chad possessed a natural talent of making friends easily as people tended to be drawn to his attentiveness and genuine interest in everyone he met. Known and loved for his quick wit and spot-on humor, Chad was adept at doling out clever "one-liners", movie quotes and good-natured sarcasm in a manner that left everyone laughing in appreciation. He will be remembered as a loving father, caring husband, loyal friend and a 'master-fixer' in that he had an innate ability to fix anything and everything from cars to broken Iphone screens.
Survivors include his loving wife, Meghan; four amazing daughters: Makenna, Josie, Evie and Cara; parents: Robert and Elke Ellis; his mother-in-law, Beckie (Dave) Krug; father-in-law, Tom (Ellen) Rick; his brother, Brian Ellis; his sister, Miranda Ellis; six nieces and nephews: Mason, Sydney, Sully, Connor, Kendra and Myles; and numerous other relatives.
Chad was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard and Marie Ellis; maternal grandparents, Helmut and Katie Schmidt; and several beloved Uncles.
The visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the hour of service on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The funeral service for Chad will be held at 6:00 PM with Rev. Mike Huff officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in Chad's name.
"If love would have been enough to save you, you would have lived forever"
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 26, 2019