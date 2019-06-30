|
Chad W. Koepsel
Neenah - Chad Koepsel, age 44, passed away at home on Sunday, June 23, 2019 with his wife and children at his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Chad was born on March 3rd, 1975 in Appleton, WI to Dave and Mary (Sanders) Koepsel. On June 12th, 1999, he married his best friend Erin (Winters) Koepsel. Together they had two children, daughter, Orion, and son, Hudson.
Chad loved his job and was employed by Gunderson Family Companies for over 12 years. He had a passion for music and was always first in line for any live event. Chad also was an avid sports fan and relished in every second of a Green Bay Packers or Milwaukee Brewers game. He was his family's number one supporter and never hesitated to cheer for his daughter in the soccer stands or go to the movies with his son.
Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Koepsel and Edward and Eleanora Sanders, uncle and Godfather Raymond Sanders, uncle James Sanders, aunt and Godmother Barbara Sanders, and father-in-law Gary Winters. He is survived by his wife, Erin, his children, Orion and Hudson, his parents, Dave and Mary Koepsel, his brothers, Tim (Sheila) and Tyler, and many extended family members.
Chad had a personality like no other and lit up a room with his infectious smile. He had many friends in his journey through life; notably so in Doug Gunderson, Dr. Kevin Wasco, Greg Waters, Jeff Ascher, Mike Winters, Paul VanGroll, and Chris Green.
As Chad would always say, "Why let reality ruin your day?"
A private Celebration of Life will be held in Chad's honor.
