|
|
Charlaine Parsons
Hilbert - Charlaine A. Parsons, age 83, of Hilbert, died on February 21, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. She was born July 1, 1935, daughter of the late Charles and Vera Shafer. In 1957, she married Charles (Chuck) Parsons in Portage, Wisconsin, and together they had three children.
Charlaine had two loves in her life outside of her family: Jesus and people. It didn't matter what walk of life from which someone came; she would think the best of them and always be kind. Her admiration of others led her to earn a Bachelor's degree in sociology with a minor in education. She entered a teaching career and taught elementary education, including over 30 years for the Hilbert school district.
Charlaine was fun-loving and lived life to the fullest. She wasn't a fan of solitude; she wanted to be around people. She was a devoted follower of Jesus and a member of Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church in Potter; she enjoyed participating in several Bible studies through the church. She was also a member of the snowmobiling club Calumet Snow Trails and participated in several Women on Snow events. When she couldn't be on the snow she enjoyed motorcycling on her Honda 250 Helix. She often joined her son Scott on rides, but she was willing to join up with anyone down for a ride. She loved Butch's Pizza in Kimberly and the steaks at Roepke's Village Inn or Altona Supper Club and, of course, the company that came with her.
Charlaine is survived by her children: Scott Parsons (Debbie Rohr), Sheri Giese, and Darrell (Christine) Parsons; her grandchildren: Cassondra (Jeffrey Ristau) Parsons and Alexandra Parsons; sister: Celeste (Thomas) Kendall; nephew: William (Leslie) Kendall; her beloved dog: Angel; a sister-in-law: Caryl (Richard) Moore; and many extended family members from Chuck's family.
Charlaine was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; her parents, Charles and Vera; and Sheri's significant other, Super Walber.
Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton with Rev. Dr. Marc Axelrod presiding. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 and again from 9:00am until 11:00am on the day of the service. There will be a prayer service following Friday evening's visitation at the funeral home. There will also be an open microphone portion during the funeral service to allow people to share their memories of Charlaine. Online condolences wietingfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church in Potter, Wisconsin.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 26, 2019