Charleene M. RitchieNew London - Charleene Marie Ritchie, age 84, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Greentree Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clintonville. Charleene was born on February 21, 1936 in the Township of Little Wolf, daughter of the late Merle and Charlotte (Whitney) Ravey. She was united in marriage to Bernard Ritchie on December 11, 1954.The smallest things come in the most beautiful packages….that's our mom. She was a very loving and caring person, although at times she didn't come across like that. She had a mind of her own and could ignite like a stick of dynamite. Charleene played softball for years. She was one of the few women that started the first softball league in New London. Charleene was a Girl Scout leader and she bowled for many years. Her favorite sport was golf and she was always trying to beat her grandsons. Her biggest love was playing bingo. Charleene loved to cook and was always trying to make new things, and would often not use a recipe. A little of this and a little of that. Dad was the guinea pig! Her specialties were carrot cake and baked beans. These went to every party and there were never any leftovers. Charleene made many wedding cake and birthday cakes for many family and friends. Nobody ever went hungry because she always made enough to feed a small army, and raising seven kids, she did have a small army. She never got a pay check because she was a stay at home mom. There is no price you can put on that! Charleene loved animals. Her dog Bear was more spoiled than most humans.She will be sadly missed by her husband, Bernard; her children, Mike (Pam) Ritchie, Terry Ritchie, JoAnne (Jerry) Piotter, Peggy (Willy) Burton, Bernie (Barb) Ritchie Jr. and Cindy Ritchie (special friend, Al Anderson); daughter-in-law, Karen Ritchie; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and her sister, Charlotte.Charleene was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ken Ritchie; grandchildren and several siblings.The funeral for Charleene will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, New London. Due to covid-19 and state mandates, masks will be required and social distancing practiced.