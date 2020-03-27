|
Charlene M. Hardy
Two Rivers - Charlene M Hardy, age 75 of Two Rivers, WI passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. She was born in Muskegon, MI on April 10, 1944 to the late Anton and Shirley Falesnik. She married the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) Hardy on May 30, 1964 in Milwaukee, WI. She was a stay at home mom to her three children. She was a long-time member of the Lakeshore Curling Club where her and Chuck made many friends. She was also involved with Heart-a-Rama for several years. Through the years she enjoyed bowling, sailing, curling, playing cards, reading and shopping. In the last few years she has enjoyed game night with the girls at River House. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Michelle (Philip) Barnhart of Two Rivers, Charles Hardy of Appleton, Beth (Steve) Schneider of Abrams. Her grandchildren Samantha Duershmidt, Shelby (Brian) Miller, Abby Hardy, Tristan Duprey, Charlie Hardy and her great grandchildren Aubree and Hunter. One brother, Leo Falesnik, Loganville Georgia and In-laws Ron and Judi Hintzman, Eagle River, WI and Ted and Cathy DiStefano, Mequon, WI. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, special friend Ida and all her friends at River House, where she lived. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband Chuck and one infant son and two sisters Toni and Lorene. A celebration of Charlene's life will be held at a later date. Cremation will occur at Simply Cremation.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Aurora Bay Care Hospital for all their help and compassion. Especially the nursing staff on the third floor and the Hospice angels, Amy and Tracy and their team.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020