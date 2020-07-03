1/1
Charlene Richard
1949 - 2020
Charlene Richard

Appleton - Charlene R. Richard, age 70, of Appleton, passed away on July 1, 2020. Char was born on September 28, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois to Esther Bernstein. After attending college she worked in medical records with an Orthopedic Specialist. She was married to the love of her life, Chuck Richard III, and they had 31 wonderful years together until he preceded her in death on December 26, 2008.

Char was a loving woman with a huge heart. She loved spending time with family and friends, boating, road trips, Appleton Newcomers & bunko social groups, going out to dinner, and movies. One of her favorite activities was her regular "Movie Nights" with Jeff and Angie. She was a member of Apostolic Truth Church in Appleton and enjoyed going to church regularly. She loved the ocean and recently was able to take her dream vacation, which was a Caribbean cruise with Jeff and Angie where she got to swim with dolphins & stingrays, observe exotic animals, and just relax in the ocean. It was a family event that Jeff and Angie will cherish forever.

She will be sadly missed by her son Jeff (fiancée Angie Mader) Richard and Randy Richard, sister Barbara Mazzarino, many members of Chuck's family, the Mader family, her beloved dog Annie, as well as many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Chuck Richard, Dennis Bernstein (brother), and Fred Mazzarino (brother in law).

Funeral Services for Charlene will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00am at Apostolic Truth Church, 2720 N. Kesting Ct. in Appleton with the Rev. Aaron Soto officiating. The service will be livestreamed at the church's website, www.apostolictruthchurch.com.

There will be a visitation for Charlene on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Wichmann Funeral homes, Tri County Chapel, 1592 Oneida Street, Menasha. Visitation will continue on Thursday morning at the church from 10:00am to 11:00am. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
