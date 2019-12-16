Services
More Obituaries for Charles Brandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Brandt

Charles A. Brandt Obituary
Charles A. Brandt

Appleton - Charles A. Brandt, of Appleton passed away December 11th at the age of 58. He was born July 18, 1961 to the late Milen "Bud" and Rose Marie (Bussiere) Brandt. He graduated from Appleton East in 1979. He worked over 20 years at Presto Products and more recently at Sam's in Appleton. He is survived by his children Alexandra and Remington Brandt, both of Bonduel; brother Chris (Denise) Brandt of Appleton; and a sister Cathy Jo (Peter) O'Neil of Syracuse, NY. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019
