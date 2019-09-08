|
Charles A. Jacob
Neenah - Charles A. Jacob, "Chuck", age 60, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born August 17, 1959 in Neenah, son of the late Lyle and late Doris (Helbach) Jacob. Chuck took great pride in being a part of the family business, Quality Printing Co. Inc. Most recently he worked for Morton Pharmacy. He had a great sense of humor and he loved fishing and his pets. Chuck was mechanically inclined and he could fix just about anything. Survivors include the love of his life for 41 years, Judy Van Dyke; a brother, Michael (Debra) Jacob; two sisters: Sandy Jacob, Debora "Sr. Danielle" Jacob; mother-in-law, Alice Van Dyke and her fiancé, Ed Hartfiel; father-in-law, Cliff Van Dyke; three brothers-in-law: Steve (Sherry) Van Dyke, Mike (Lisa) Van Dyke, Jim Van Dyke; and many other relatives, friends and his Goddaughter, Kayla Van Dyke. Special thanks to the medical teams at AMC. A service in Celebration of Chuck's Life will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Chuck's name to an Animal Organization of your choice.
