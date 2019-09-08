Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Charles Jacob
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Charles A. Jacob


1959 - 2019
Charles A. Jacob Obituary
Charles A. Jacob

Charles A. Jacob

Neenah - Charles A. Jacob, "Chuck", age 60, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born August 17, 1959 in Neenah, son of the late Lyle and late Doris (Helbach) Jacob. Chuck took great pride in being a part of the family business, Quality Printing Co. Inc. Most recently he worked for Morton Pharmacy. He had a great sense of humor and he loved fishing and his pets. Chuck was mechanically inclined and he could fix just about anything. Survivors include the love of his life for 41 years, Judy Van Dyke; a brother, Michael (Debra) Jacob; two sisters: Sandy Jacob, Debora "Sr. Danielle" Jacob; mother-in-law, Alice Van Dyke and her fiancé, Ed Hartfiel; father-in-law, Cliff Van Dyke; three brothers-in-law: Steve (Sherry) Van Dyke, Mike (Lisa) Van Dyke, Jim Van Dyke; and many other relatives, friends and his Goddaughter, Kayla Van Dyke. Special thanks to the medical teams at AMC. A service in Celebration of Chuck's Life will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Chuck's name to an Animal Organization of your choice.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019
