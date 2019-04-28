|
Charles A. Wenzel
New London - Charles Arno Wenzel, age 88 of New London, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Clintonville, WI. He was born on July 19, 1930 to the late Arno and Violet Wenzel in Rhinelander, WI. Charlie loved his family, eating ice cream, picking up hickory nuts, bow hunting, watching a good draft horse work, and being on the open road driving semi.
Charlie is survived by his wife, LaVonne; son, Dave (June); and daughter, Cindy; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter, Gladys.
No services will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019