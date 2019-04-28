Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Wenzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Wenzel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles A. Wenzel Obituary
Charles A. Wenzel

New London - Charles Arno Wenzel, age 88 of New London, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Clintonville, WI. He was born on July 19, 1930 to the late Arno and Violet Wenzel in Rhinelander, WI. Charlie loved his family, eating ice cream, picking up hickory nuts, bow hunting, watching a good draft horse work, and being on the open road driving semi.

Charlie is survived by his wife, LaVonne; son, Dave (June); and daughter, Cindy; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter, Gladys.

No services will be held.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.