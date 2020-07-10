Charles (Chuck) BolduanAppleton - Charles J. (Chuck) Bolduan, 63, started his new adventure, passing away at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton on Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2020. He left us with a smile on his face, with his wife Barbara and other family members by his side.Chuck was born on January 11, 1957 to James and Norma (Draeger) Bolduan in Appleton. He grew up in Combined Locks, where he graduated from Kimberly High School in 1975. He had recently re-connected with many friends from his time there, who were dear to him. Chuck went on to serve as a jet mechanic in the U.S. Navy from 1975-1979 on the USS Midway. He reminisced often about his time stationed in Japan and Whidbey Island, WA. He went on to work for forty-three years at Appvion, where he made lifelong friends and lent an ear to many coworkers.He and his wife Barbara were married on a hot spring day on April 6, 1991. Chuck was once told he would not be able to have children, but the couple were soon delighted by birth of their daughter, Jacklin Ina Marie (Jackie).He became an activist and advocate later in life. He supported movements for indigenous rights and built a community around social justice on and offline. He worked hard to amplify the voices of those who, he believed, were too often silenced.Chuck told a story in great detail, with a guaranteed tangent or two. He loved a good cappuccino, a long kayak on the water, and to just sit in nature, where he felt most connected to the world and the Creator. Chuck enjoyed spending time with the friends he and Barb met during their many years vacationing at Coconut Beach Resort in Key West, FL, his favorite place in the world. His wit and passion will be missed.He is survived by his wife Barbara (Jacklin), his daughter Jackie and her partner James, his mother Norma Bolduan, sister Debbie and Jeff Belongea, brother Paul and Sally DeBruin, and Barb's family; Michael and Candice Jacklin, Tom Jacklin, Dan and Brenda Jacklin, Pat and Debbie Jacklin, Katy Jacklin, and his dear aunts and uncles. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews; Kim, Molly, Sam, Renee Hailey, Brian, Amy, Andy, Bill, Jessica, Jared, Jillian, Ben, Stefanie, Ellyn, and Megan. He loved them all dearly. He was preceded in death by his father James, his brother Bruce, and nephew Jon.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time. The family intends to hold a large celebration of his life at a future date when it is safe to do so.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established to support the causes dear to Chuck.