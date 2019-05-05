Services
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chuck" Briggs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles "Chuck" Briggs Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Briggs

Appleton - Charles "Chuck" Briggs passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 30, 2019 at the age of 84.

He worked for Zwickers Knitting Mill for 30 years. When he wasn't working he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Chuck was a loving husband, Dad and grandpa "papa".

He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping, also watching the Packers, telling his funny stories and talking with his grandchildren.

Chuck is survived by his wife Karen. His children Chuck (Lori) Briggs, Carrie (Paul) Okray, Robin (Mike) Waller. His grandchildren Nicole and Chris Okray, Kylie (Payne Hughes) and Tyler Waller, Josh Briggs, and his beloved cat Buddy. Sisters Marge (Gene) Hopfensperger, Sharon (William) Longworth, Betty (Dick) Bloch, Cindy (Gary) Femal and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Tammy Briggs, his parents Earl and Lilian Briggs and Brother Donald Briggs.

Chucks family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in Theda Clark Hospital, Neurology for their care and the hospice nurse who helped us all through this difficult time.

As requested by Chuck there will be no service.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
Download Now