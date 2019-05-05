|
|
Charles "Chuck" Briggs
Appleton - Charles "Chuck" Briggs passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 30, 2019 at the age of 84.
He worked for Zwickers Knitting Mill for 30 years. When he wasn't working he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Chuck was a loving husband, Dad and grandpa "papa".
He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping, also watching the Packers, telling his funny stories and talking with his grandchildren.
Chuck is survived by his wife Karen. His children Chuck (Lori) Briggs, Carrie (Paul) Okray, Robin (Mike) Waller. His grandchildren Nicole and Chris Okray, Kylie (Payne Hughes) and Tyler Waller, Josh Briggs, and his beloved cat Buddy. Sisters Marge (Gene) Hopfensperger, Sharon (William) Longworth, Betty (Dick) Bloch, Cindy (Gary) Femal and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Tammy Briggs, his parents Earl and Lilian Briggs and Brother Donald Briggs.
Chucks family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in Theda Clark Hospital, Neurology for their care and the hospice nurse who helped us all through this difficult time.
As requested by Chuck there will be no service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019