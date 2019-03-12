Resources
Charles C. Ramage Jr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles C. Ramage Jr. Obituary
Charles C. Ramage Jr.

Cumming, GA - Mr. Charles C. Ramage Jr., born on March 22, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, passed away at age 88 on March 5, 2019 in Cumming, Georgia. He attended University of Illinois. Charles served in the Navy Reserve from 1951 to 1959 during the Korean War and he also worked in the Elevator industry as the vice president of sales at Northwestern Elevator Co. until he retired in 1993. Charles was the loving husband of Jane, his wife of 65 years. He is survived by his sons, Charles, Christopher, and Ross; and daughter, Cindy Langman, and three grandchildren, Christian, Jordan and Rachel Langman.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 12, 2019
