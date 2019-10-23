|
Charles "Chuck" Desten
Appleton - Charles "Chuck" Desten, 76, Appleton, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer for 5 years. He was born on January 26, 1943, to the late Lloyd and Mary Jane (Engmann) Desten. He attended St. Therese grade school and graduated from Appleton West High School. After completing high school, Chuck joined the National Guard and served until 1968. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Delores (Dee) Marino on June 10, 1967, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Parish in Chicago, IL and they recently celebrated 52 years of marriage together. Chuck was a member of St. Therese for 62 years where he grew in his strong faith and love for God before joining St. Thomas More in 2011. While a member of St. Therese, Chuck volunteered doing Baptismal preparation for couples for over 30 years. He studied for the diaconate and taught religious education classes for high school students.
Chuck began working while in high school for his uncle at Blackie's Heating. He was a proud lifelong Third-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus 607 Council and sold insurance for the K of C for a short period of time. Changing gears in his life to become an entrepreneur of many trades, Chuck owned and operated a transmission business. Then in 1983, opened Appleton Aluminum Recycling, Inc. where he met many customers that changed his life. Chuck was hard working his entire life and was a man with a humble heart. He always had a smile on his face, he had an amazing soul and he always saw the good in everyone and everything. Chuck valued his family and raised his children instilling in them his strong work ethics and values of a strong family bond. He was a very intellectual man who designed a conveyor system program for Walker Forge in the early 90's. In his free time, Chuck enjoyed fishing with close friends (Bob & Jim), grilling, computer programming and spending time with family.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Dee, children: Gary (Paula) Desten, Appleton, Tammy (Bryon) LaBorde, Appleton, Lori (Eric) Tischendorf, Antigo; seven grandchildren: Anna Marie Desten, Jonathon Skalmusky, Olivia LaBorde, Dane, Noelle, Makayla Tischendorf; sisters Donna (Chris) Steiner, Holly, Michigan, Barb Steenis, Kaukauna, Terri (Gary) Schumacher, Appleton, Diane (Bob) Steiner, Hortonville, and Maryann Ludvigsen, Menasha; brother-in-law Paul (Collette Arkens) Marino, Green Bay/Arizona. Chuck is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Chuck was further preceded in death by two brothers-in-law Bob Steenis and Jody Ludvigsen, and his mother and father in-law, John and Lucille Marino.
Family will receive friends and relatives at the celebration of life from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019, at WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N. SUPERIOR STREET, APPLETON, with a vigil service and the Knights of Columbus present at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, with visitation at 9:00 AM until the time of service at ST. THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1810 NORTH MCDONALD STREET, APPLETON, with Father John Francis Samsa officiating. Military honors will proceed the mass. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
Chuck's family would like to extend their thankfulness and gratitude to Dr. Yao, Molly Schumacher, and all of the nurses that cared for him at ThedaCare Cancer Center over the last years. Also, for all of the care and love of the wonderful doctors and nurses at Hematology and Oncology Cancer Center where he first started treatment. We offer a special thank you to Dr. Swanson of Palliative Care and his nurse Alex Blatseas. Chuck had a special place in his heart for all of you.
Memorials in Chuck's name, may be directed to a cancer research foundation of your choice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019