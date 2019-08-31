|
|
Charles E. Elsholtz
New London - Charles Eugene Elsholtz, age 70, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega. Charlie was born on August 8, 1949 to the late Kenneth and Virginia (Eggers) Elsholtz in New London. Charlie formerly worked at Curwood and drove truck until MS forced his retirement. He was also an engineer for the New London Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Knights of Columbus and Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Charlie is survived by his children, Kathi (Brian) Krenke and Chad (Crystal) Elsholtz; six grandchildren, Tiffani (Steve) Howard, Tyler Jaeger (special friend Kassandra), Kimberly Krenke (special friend Brandon), Kyle Krenke (special friend Kali), Collyn Elsholtz and Chloey Elsholtz; one great-grandchild, Aiden; sister, Joanne (Ron) Heise and sister-in-law, Marie Elsholtz. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob and Dave (Sherry) Elsholtz and the mother of his children, Barbara.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the Church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega for their loving care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 31, 2019