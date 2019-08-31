Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cline & Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
New London, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
New London, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Elsholtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Elsholtz


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Elsholtz

New London - Charles Eugene Elsholtz, age 70, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega. Charlie was born on August 8, 1949 to the late Kenneth and Virginia (Eggers) Elsholtz in New London. Charlie formerly worked at Curwood and drove truck until MS forced his retirement. He was also an engineer for the New London Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Knights of Columbus and Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Charlie is survived by his children, Kathi (Brian) Krenke and Chad (Crystal) Elsholtz; six grandchildren, Tiffani (Steve) Howard, Tyler Jaeger (special friend Kassandra), Kimberly Krenke (special friend Brandon), Kyle Krenke (special friend Kali), Collyn Elsholtz and Chloey Elsholtz; one great-grandchild, Aiden; sister, Joanne (Ron) Heise and sister-in-law, Marie Elsholtz. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob and Dave (Sherry) Elsholtz and the mother of his children, Barbara.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the Church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega for their loving care and compassion.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent