|
|
Charles E. Keller Sr.
Appleton - 88, passed away Wed. May 15, 2019 at Brewster Village surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was born July 22, 1930 in LaCombe, LA to the late Charles A. and Christina (Krentel) Keller. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. Charles married June Kemp on Oct. 10, 1954 in Angola, IN. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage and six children. He worked as an auto mechanic for Gibson Chevrolet and other places for most of his life.
Our Dad like so many lived during some of the most impactful times of the country- the Great Depression, WWII, manufacturing/technology expansion of the 1950's, the Cold War, social upheavals and the space and computer era. And raised 6 children with the love of his life during all of that. We'll always remember the strong man with greasy hands from fixing cars. Thank you, Dad.
Chuck and June enjoyed camping, taking their RV various places and spending winters in Weslaco, TX. He was an active member of Mt. Olive Ev. Lutheran Church.
He will be greatly missed by his six children: Linda (Joe) Springer; Annette Dietzen, Charles (Joan) Keller Jr.; Robert Keller; Steven (Nikki) Keller and Julie (Travis) Thyssen; 7 grandchildren: Joshua (Holly) Springer; Crystal (Jason) Zurn; Kelsey and Trace Dietzen; Isabelle and Allyssa Keller and Ana Thyssen; 4 great grandsons: Tyler and Logan Springer; Boston and Hudson Zurn.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife, June and a sister Doris Ballard.
Funeral Services for Charles will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mt. Olive Ev. Lutheran Church (930 E. Florida Ave.) Appleton with Rev. Nathan Wordell officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah. Friends may visit the family from 9 - 11 AM directly at church Saturday.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brewster Village for the exceptional care and concern shown to Chuck and his family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2019