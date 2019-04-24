|
Charles Edward Keller
Kaukauna - Charles Edward Keller, 91, passed away from complications after a stroke on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his residence of six years, St Paul Villas, in the comfort and support of his children.
Born in Appleton to Edward Charles Keller and Hattie (Zick) Keller on June 24, 1927, he enlisted in the Navy in 1944. Returning at the end of World War II, he met his wife, Rosemary (Vanden Boom), while she worked the soda fountain counter at the Kimberly Pharmacy. They were married for 54 years before her passing in 2003. He earned his wire weaver apprenticeship at Wisconsin Wire Works (AstenJohnson) where he retired after 41 years. He enjoyed friendships and activities as part of his membership in American Legion Post 265 in Darboy. He and Rose bought Dairy Fresh Drive In on Kimberly Avenue in Kimberly in 1974 and built it into a popular local gathering spot for families and teenagers until they sold it in 1980.
Lucky Chuck (as he was sometimes called) found significant comfort in life's routines: lunch at noon, supper at 5:00, and each evening a snickers ice cream bar or a beer. Even in his final hours, when asked by his St Paul's caregiver, "Hey Charlie, what's it gonna be tonight? A beer or a snickers?". He was able to make everyone laugh by responding, "a beer!"
He is survived by his 7 children and 15 grandchildren: Bob and son, Scott; Don (life partner, Sabena Poore) and his children, Tim (Jeanna), Dan (Katie), Steve (Jackie), and Christine (Jason) Danta and their mother, Fran (Purcell) Keller; Ed/Buck (Tina) and their children, Jason (Jenny), Nikki (Matt) Chevalier, and Adam (Andrea); Gary (Vicki) and their daughters, Rachel (Jake) Van Wychen and Erika (JJ) Young; Anne (Tricia Gates); Kathy Lenz and her children, Claire {and fiancé, Matt Pyron}, Ellie (Travis) Schuh, Mitch {and fiance Chelsea Schelk}, and Claudia and their father, Mark Lenz; and Jack (Cathy) and their daughter, Christina Deal; and 20 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by Rose's sister, Betty Allen, and brother, Paul (Lou) Vanden Boom and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to join his family to celebrate his life at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE Location, 101 Canal Street, Little Chute on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Elder Service in Chuck's name.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Travis Kroner and all the staff at St. Paul's for their continued care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 24, 2019