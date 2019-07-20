|
|
Charles Eric King
Neenah - Charles Eric King of Neenah passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Eric was born on September 16th, 1958 to Marie C. King and Robert T. King Jr. in Seattle, Washington. During Eric's childhood and young adult years he developed interests in water sports on Puget Sound, mechanics, and making pottery. Eric relocated to Wisconsin in the early 1990's, eventually settling near Lake Winnebago in Neenah, where he became recognized as a gifted potter and ceramicist.
Working as the Professor's Assistant in the Art Department at UW Fox Valley, Eric donated many years of his time and talents teaching scores of students the finer aspects of making pottery and ceramics. Eric was a humble man, a generous friend, and a kind soul — he will be remembered as an unique and multi-talented individual — always willing to teach, and ready to lend a helping hand.
Eric is survived by his son Shane (Kathryn) Vanevenhoven, his daughter Joy Vanevenhoven, his brother Robert, his niece Kristina, and by numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents, and by his brother Jonathan D. King.
A memorial gathering will be held for Eric in Neenah, at Westgor Funeral Home, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday July 25th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to donate to Neenah's Orphan Animal Rescue, in Eric's name.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 20 to July 21, 2019