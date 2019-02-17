|
Charles F. Connelly
Milwaukee - Charles F. Connelly died on January 29, 2019. He was born on August 9, 1927 in New Richmond, Wisconsin, the seventh child of Thomas and Theresa (Padden) Connelly. He attended school in New Richmond, graduating in 1945. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served at the Naval Financial Center. After leaving the Navy, he attended Lawrence College in Appleton, WI and UW-River Falls, graduating in 1952. Shortly after that, he returned to Appleton and began his career in Finance and Administration in the paper industry, working for Neenah Paper Company/Kimberly Clark and, finally, for Universal Paper Corporation (now Unisource).
The best thing that happened to him was meeting his wonderful life-long partner, Joanne Ripple, who was then in her senior year at Lawrence. They were married at St. Sebastian Catholic church in Milwaukee on November 6, 1954. From this union, they were blessed with three daughters and one son, fourteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His family was his greatest blessing in this world and he was proud to see his children grow up to be caring and principled adults.
Chuck had many interests including music of all kinds, sports and reading. Over many years he played piano with bands, big and small, as well as performing as a soloist. He also played organ at several churches. He was one of the original members of the Fox Valley Bible Study group and a long-time member of St. Pius X Church. He was a volunteer for several different charities over the years. After retirement he became a Hospice volunteer at Cherry Meadows, a very meaningful and rewarding experience. He also enjoyed visiting and bringing communion to shut-ins.
Survivors include daughters Kathleen (Bruce) Van Eyck of Menomonee Falls, WI, Maureen (Brian) Ziegler of Janesville, WI, Patricia Connelly of Chicago, IL, and daughter-in-law Dona Schlesing (Jim) of Chenequa, WI. Surviving grandchildren include Nicholas, Gabriel (Leigh), and Frances Van Eyck, Ryan, Brendan and Sean Connelly, Madeline, Colleen, Sarah and Peter Ziegler, Sean (Kasia), Megan and Jack Conway. Great-grandchildren include Kevin, Connor and Stella Conway.
Preceding Chuck in death were Joanne, his wife of 59 years, a son Michael and a grandson Kevin Conway, his parents, six brothers and sisters.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St Pius X Catholic Parish, 500 W Marquette Street, Appleton with the Rev. Adam Bradley officiating. Chuck's family will receive relatives and friends at the church on Wednesday from 10 AM until 11:15 with the Mass to follow at 11:30 AM. Military Honors will follow the service at the church.
Any memorials may be made to Cherry Meadows Hospice or a .
"No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him." (Corinthians 2-9)
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 17, 2019